New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10087082.0

Final Score: Pirates 12, Mets 7-Batten down the hatches

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... five runs in one-third of an inning. Pirates’ catcher Elias Diaz blasted the Mets for six RBIs when he only had one RBI coming into the night. The Met offense ...

Tweets