6th-inning blowup dooms Mets in loss to Pirates | Rapid Reaction
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 3m
... he next two batters on and after a strikeout, he failed to get another out. Mets honor Shannon Forde The Pirates batted around and then some, taking five ear ...
Tweets
Picked up Foltynewicz and Nelson in fantasy, today was a good day.Beat Writer / Columnist
Matt Harvey has started 11 games. He has pitched 6 innings 4 times. That is unacceptable.Beat Writer / Columnist
Woeful pitching dooms Mets in 12-7 loss to Pirates https://t.co/m7ENcFvoIABlogger / Podcaster
RT @NewsdaySports: Matt Harvey, Paul Sewald hit hard as Pirates’ 7-run sixth dooms Mets: https://t.co/6j3uKapRzQ via @MarcCarig https://t.co/LoO6ukHC9WBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Harvey, Paul Sewald hit hard as Pirates’ 7-run sixth dooms Mets: https://t.co/6j3uKapRzQ via @MarcCarigBlogger / Podcaster
Max Kepler hammers another two-run shot off Ramirez, extending the Twins' lead to 6-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
