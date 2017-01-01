New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201706022144782873796.cf

Late sub Diaz has 1st homer, 6 RBIs as Pirates top Mets 12-7

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 49s

... . UP NEXT Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow gave up five runs in five innings to the Mets in a 7-2 loss Sunday. Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75) has dropped his E ...

Tweets