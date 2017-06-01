New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Taylor

Tom Brennan - METS MINORS SPOTLIGHT: KEVIN TAYLOR

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... at's better than a bunch of infielders floating around in the minors for the Mets.  So, what's next? 2017?  Hel...loooo, Binghamton.  Could Taylor be as good ...

Tweets