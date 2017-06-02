New York Mets

The Mets Police
Dankeakw0aavx4k

Mets selling Conforto t-shirts as if that is why Conforto will be on the All Star Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19s

... it https://t.co/Unk6FJ27SG and #WriteInConforto pic.twitter.com/uG8h21egT1 — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore) June 2, 2017 Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and ...

Tweets