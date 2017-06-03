New York Mets

Fanrag Sports
Ap_171540973054451

Late sub Diaz has 1st homer and 6 RBIs as Pirates top Mets 12-7

by: The Associated Press Fanrag Sports 2m

... da has six homers in his past nine games and 10 overall. He has 118 with the Mets, tying Ed Kranepool for 10th in team history. BELL HOP The upper-deck shots ...

Tweets