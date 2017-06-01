New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:15 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 3m

... ear with a 6.95 ERA, 4.96 FIP and 1.897 WHIP. His last start was against the Mets and it didn’t go so well for Tyler as the Mets got him for 8 hits leading to ...

Tweets