New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rushing Cespedes Smacks Of Desperation
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 52s
... ght be inclined to push the envelope with Cespedes if it meant improving the Mets’ offense, but that’s not even their biggest weakness. The Mets never thought ...
Tweets
-
I hope that doesn't end up being one of those first and third, no out, don't score situations that comes back to bite them in the butt.TV / Radio Network
-
Full Count video: #Marlins at deadline; #Nationals’ Baker, Rizzo; #Reds’ Cozart; #Mets’ Rosario. https://t.co/VQ3wWxjRqvTV / Radio Personality
-
Blevins in the game with 2 of 3 lefties due up.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Is this Play Ball patch a beta test for advertising? (it looks terrible)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Love seeing Duda hitting the ball hard the other way.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fan in ‘Fire Terry Collins’ shirt kicked out of Citi Field twice https://t.co/qoaYaf4krU #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets