New York Mets

nj.com
22840222-standard

Mascot Mayhem: Is Mr. Met's gaffe the biggest mascot fail?

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 14s

... osted June 04, 2017 By Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Brewers Mets Baseball Frank Franklin II | AP Photo So, Mr. Met had a little slip-up on We ...

Tweets