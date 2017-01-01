New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Amed Rosario might get called up to Mets sooner than later | Newsday

by: Mark Herrmann  mark.herrmann@newsday.com Newsday 2m

... n offense-heavy league, he also is considered a strong defensive player. The Mets’ current shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera, has committed more errors than he did ...

Tweets