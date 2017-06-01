New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jimmy-piersall-mets

Former Met Jimmy Piersall Dies at 87

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 11s

... eason behind why Piersall did this. In 1963, Piersall’s lone season with the Mets, his teammate Duke Snider was set to club career home run No. 400. Snider, w ...

Tweets