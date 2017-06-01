New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Sandy Alderson personally checking in on top prospect Amed Rosario, report says
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 8s
... ing to Spotrac, which tracks player contracts. Last month, Alderson said the Mets have no plans to promote either Rosario or first baseman Dominic Smith, both ...
Tweets
-
This Mets color dim cap is kinda interesting https://t.co/Vo9xSztJsbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cespedes will not return from DL while Mets are in Texas https://t.co/OBD97z2dMWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call it the Goose Gossage rule. Next reporter to talk to Goose about modern baseball loses their Marriott status. T…Stop ?? asking ?? old ?? baseball ?? players ?? for ?? their ?? thoughts ?? about ?? the ?? sport https://t.co/PhoSPzI8ogBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Still Have Bright Future Despite 2017 Disaster https://t.co/8iMIJ1hBeF #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BeersNTrumpets:Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Orioles have promoted recently acquired Ruben Tejada to the big league roster.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets