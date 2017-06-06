New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9952701

New York Mets To Take On Dillon Gee and the Texas Rangers Tonight

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 49s

... a member of the Texas Rangers. Gee was a partial or full-time member of the Mets rotation from 2010-2015, producing a 4.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40-37 record ov ...

Tweets