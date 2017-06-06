New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes ‘close’ — as his target return falls through
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20s
... Cespedes for this two-game series in Texas as the DH. Now, the earliest the Mets would see Cespedes is Friday in Atlanta, where he would have to play the out ...
Tweets
-
Seriously. Call him up. Now. I know Sandy is seeing him .. no later than next week. Stop messing around.? @Amed_Rosario with another amazin' barehanded play for @LasVegas51s - get this kid to the @Mets! #BigAppletite https://t.co/COGPYSSSJxMinors
-
The Jets are trying to put together the worst team they possibly can. Usually that just happens organically.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don't know what's more amazing: Scooter Gennett hitting 4 HRs in one game or the fact that he didn't do it against the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call up Amed Rosario.But between Asdrubal's diminishing range at SS, and Walker's obvious lack of range at 2B now, the #Mets are real weak up the middle.Minors
-
Cabby singles!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets