New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Sticking to new policy, Yoenis Cespedes is ‘close’ to returning to Mets | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 47s

... ague rehab game. Ricco left opened the possibility of Cespedes rejoining the Mets without another rehab appearance. Manager Terry Collins said he had held out ...

Tweets