New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sticking to new policy, Yoenis Cespedes is ‘close’ to returning to Mets | Newsday
by: Marc Carig marc.carig@newsday.com — Newsday 47s
... ague rehab game. Ricco left opened the possibility of Cespedes rejoining the Mets without another rehab appearance. Manager Terry Collins said he had held out ...
Tweets
-
Seriously. Call him up. Now. I know Sandy is seeing him .. no later than next week. Stop messing around.? @Amed_Rosario with another amazin' barehanded play for @LasVegas51s - get this kid to the @Mets! #BigAppletite https://t.co/COGPYSSSJxMinors
-
The Jets are trying to put together the worst team they possibly can. Usually that just happens organically.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don't know what's more amazing: Scooter Gennett hitting 4 HRs in one game or the fact that he didn't do it against the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call up Amed Rosario.But between Asdrubal's diminishing range at SS, and Walker's obvious lack of range at 2B now, the #Mets are real weak up the middle.Minors
-
Cabby singles!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets