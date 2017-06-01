New York Mets

Fox Sports
4_b_170606_fssw_ranpost_bibensdirkxfield_web_1280x720_961777219514.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Austin Bibens-Dirkx gets first career win, Rangers defeat Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 9m

... getting his first career win in the Texas Rangers win against the New York Mets. More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos Austin Bibens-Dirkx gets first career wi ...

Tweets