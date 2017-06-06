New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cabrera_1280_pvp7a1bd_k27dpvkb

Mets hit five homers, but late rally falls short

by: T.R. Sullivan and Sam Butler MLB: Mets 41s

... four-hit night -- tying a career high -- included his seventh home run. The Mets took a 4-3 lead on a second-inning solo home run by and two more in the thir ...

Tweets