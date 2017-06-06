New York Mets

North Jersey
636323868716704741-bx196-7477-9

DeGrom's ERA stands at 4.75 after yielding eight runs in four innings to Texas

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... my last couple of starts. ...It's something I got to figure out." While the Mets' hitters gave deGrom four early runs to work with, they failed to break the ...

Tweets