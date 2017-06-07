New York Mets
Jacob deGrom knows his problem, and it hasn’t gone away
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
... .” A day earlier deGrom was hammered for eight runs over four innings in the Mets’ 10-8 loss to the Rangers and watched his ERA swell to an unsightly 4.75. Th ...
Flores is not the fastest and that was a long run with DeShields. Hard to fault him. Duda came all the way in on ball Wheeler had easily.Beat Writer / Columnist
I remember my Varsity baseball coach saying, "if you're standing around on a baseball field, you're doing something wrong." Flores err'd.Blogger / Podcaster
Duda commits on a bunt, Flores too far shaded to second, and Rangers have first two on with no outs in the third.Beat Writer / Columnist
DeShields bunts his way on. Wheeler fielded. Flores not at the bag.Beat Writer / Columnist
Meet the Mess. Spring Training play not executed by Wilmer Flores there. Just terrible play yet again. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
"This is just falling asleep folks" - Ronnie Yup, yup ?Blogger / Podcaster
