New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce Hits 2 Homers, Mets Beat Rangers in 9th
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 3m
... that with a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth as the Mets built a 3-1 lead. In fact, Darvish only allowed just two hits through seven ...
Tweets
-
Per Texas' postgame notes: Mets have played fewest road games in majors.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I should be filing my write thru but I may just watch this over and over again for awhile.The moment 2-1 became 3-0. https://t.co/mP2egtkjjxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is quite a stretch.@MarcCarig I can recall MJ, Bird, Magic chewing on their mouthpiece with same class as Steph....oh, waitBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#HappyRecap: Jay Bruce homers twice as we beat Texas. https://t.co/UgCiY1oCdI #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets beat Rangers on dropped throw in ninth inning: https://t.co/jgbQRdhjjn via @MarcCarigBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets almost lost, but then they won. https://t.co/PtxIY9BA7DBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets