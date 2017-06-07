New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10096041

Jay Bruce and His 2 HRs Carry New York Mets to 4-3 Victory (Highlights)

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 2m

... the save Sent with At Bat — Chris Thompson (@Time2Topher) Bruce Almighty The Mets mustered just four hits in scoring their four runs on the evening, but Jay B ...

Tweets