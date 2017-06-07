New York Mets

North Jersey
5114477740001_5463695168001_5463695598001-vs

Video: Mets' Bruce on his two-homer game

by: N/A North Jersey 2m

... his two-homer game Jay Bruce discusses his two homers off Yu Darvish as the Mets beat the Rangers, 4-3, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Check out this story on n ...

Tweets