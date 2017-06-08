New York Mets

BP Mets
Citi-field

Notes from the Field: Thomas Szapucki’s 2017 Debut

by: Skyler Kanfer Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 6s

... rtoire, he should have a stake to the claim of being the top prospect in the Mets farm system this winter, assuming Amed Rosario is eventually called up to th ...

Tweets