New York Mets

Mets Merized
Firsthand Report: Chris Flexen Dazzles in Rumble Ponies Debut

by: Stephen Guilbert Mets Merized Online 55s

... He’s also bulldog type on the mound. In that regard, he reminds me of former Mets prospect Michael Fulmer when I watched him pitch in the minors. Other notes ...

