With Yoenis Cespedes near, where does Curtis Granderson go from here?
by: Josh Chapdelaine — The Sports Daily: Around Citi 59s
... Granderson to post a career-high on-base percentage (.364) that sparked the Mets’ offense, helped keep the team afloat during an early-summer offensive slump ...
Notes on two minor leaguers pulled early last night, both were precautionary: Corey Oswalt (knee) Andres Gimenez (nausea)Blogger / Podcaster
If nothing else, click just for the smiling @AnthonyMcCarron cartoon graphic...Sunny skies or cloudy weather on @OBJ_3, the Jets, deGrom and more @nydnraiss @Jonas_SNY @willcolon66 @PeterBotte… https://t.co/gfEvfvtnAuBeat Writer / Columnist
Teufel joked Yoenis Cespedes is "still on vacation in Florida."Blogger / Podcaster
Another good start by Mets RHP prospect Nabil Crismatt, over his last 4: 27.2 IP, 16 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 33 K Held opponents to .470 OPSBlogger / Podcaster
Tim Teufel: "If I'm a hitter I don't want to face this dude [Syndergaard]. He's a monster."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @scratchbomb: today is a very important anniversary related to YELLS FOR OURSELVES because today in 1999, this happened https://t.co/KkNccihIkFBlogger / Podcaster
