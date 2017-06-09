New York Mets

Around Citi
Screen-shot-2017-06-09-at-7.30.40-am

With Yoenis Cespedes near, where does Curtis Granderson go from here?

by: Josh Chapdelaine The Sports Daily: Around Citi 59s

... Granderson to post a career-high on-base percentage (.364) that sparked the Mets’ offense, helped keep the team afloat during an early-summer offensive slump ...

Tweets