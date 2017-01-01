New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Winningham Smashes Two Home Runs in Fireflies Win

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 3m

... .267/.389/.400 Juan Carlos Soto LF 1 for 2, BB, 3B, 2 R, .429/.500/.571 The Mets scored seven runs in the first inning and walked six times as a team compare ...

Tweets