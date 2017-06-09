New York Mets

Mets Merized
Screen-shot-2017-06-09-at-2.52.52-am-e1496991236724

A Small Adjustment Is Paying Off For Lucas Duda

by: Connor O'Brien Mets Merized Online 3m

... In a fascinating piece in the New York Times, James Wagner writes that Mets hitting coach Kevin Long may have found the solution to Lucas Duda‘s occasio ...

Tweets