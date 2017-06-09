New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-06-08-at-4.42.40-pm

Want a Mets Shea Bridge cap that reminds me of the Citi Field bathroom floor?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6s

...    Available here (soon), buy two so the army doesn’t get mad.       Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Police Morning Lazi ...

Tweets