New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10040946.0

Curtis Granderson should start in right field when Yoenis Cespedes returns to Mets

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... or league and park. Over those three seasons, all of which he spent with the Mets, Granderson hit .241/.342/.436 with a 118 wRC+. Bruce, who spent two-and-two ...

Tweets