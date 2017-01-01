New York Mets
Cespedes off DL for Saturday's doubleheader
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m
... lder Yoenis Cespedes will come off the disabled list and rejoin the New York Mets for Saturday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Terry Collin ...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets announced that they will activate Yoenis Cespedes as their 26th man for tomorrow's doubleheader. He's been out since April 27.Official Team Account
