New York Mets

Sporting News
Yoenis-cespedes_roanudvg03951m9tdq6j2225s

Yoenis Cespedes set to make long-awaited return to Mets lineup Saturday

by: alec.Brzezinski@performgroup.com (Alec Brzezinski) Sporting News 3m

... d list since April 28 with hamstring issues, will be activated Saturday. The Mets announced that they will activate Yoenis Cespedes as their 26th man for tomo ...

Tweets