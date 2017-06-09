New York Mets

The New York Times
10rosario1-facebookjumbo

Amid Defensive Woes, Mets Try to Avoid Fumbling Top Prospect’s Call-Up

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 4m

... ortstop Amed Rosario, 21, has spent the season with Class AAA Las Vegas. The Mets, who rank last in defense-efficiency ratio, could eventually use him to repl ...

Tweets