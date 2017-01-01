New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9604156-1024x716

Quick Hits: Baker, Reed, Bruce, Price, July 2

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 52s

... les after joining the team in a deadline trade, and the Mets also shopped Bruce after they re-signed Yoenis Cespedes.  Bruce has rebounde ...

Tweets