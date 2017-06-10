New York Mets

Fox Sports

Cespedes, Matz return for Mets' doubleheader vs. Braves (Jun 10, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... hough he wasn’t in a lot of games,” Collins said. “We think he’s ready.” The Mets feel the same way about Matz. They will find out Saturday. “I’m feeling good ...

Tweets