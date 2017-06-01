New York Mets

nj.com
22886788-standard

Latest Mets indignity: Terry Collins held up by security snafu in Atlanta

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... ecurity was on high alert. Maybe too high, considering they wouldn't let the Mets' early bus in and manager Terry Collins was held up outside of the park.  "W ...

Tweets