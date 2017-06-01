New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest Mets indignity: Terry Collins held up by security snafu in Atlanta
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
... ecurity was on high alert. Maybe too high, considering they wouldn't let the Mets' early bus in and manager Terry Collins was held up outside of the park. "W ...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes is back, but what was the rush if he’s not 100%? #Mets https://t.co/Hdw0vceY3iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ackert: Yoenis Cespedes saying he's not yet 100% ... yep, that's cause for concern https://t.co/CE1fGJuuMJ -… https://t.co/nk3oUybX2eNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets to activate Cespedes for Saturday's DH https://t.co/x2isvin87h #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah, that ain't happening.Can the @mets send Cabrera down to Vegas to work on mechanics? Do they have that option? @AnthonyDiComo @MarcCarig @goodfundiesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Maybe when he was 8.What exactly is scouting report on Wilmer? Did he ever have speed? @michaelgbaronBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anyway, Mets lead 1-0 because Braves could not make a throw to second base.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets