New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes in the lineup for Game 1 of twin bill
by: Jaylon Thompson — MLB: Mets 4m
... 70 with six home runs and 18 RBIs prior to the injury. Cespedes returns to a Mets lineup that went 17-20 in his absence. His bat adds consistency to a slumpin ...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes is back, but what was the rush if he’s not 100%? #Mets https://t.co/Hdw0vceY3iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ackert: Yoenis Cespedes saying he's not yet 100% ... yep, that's cause for concern https://t.co/CE1fGJuuMJ -… https://t.co/nk3oUybX2eNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets to activate Cespedes for Saturday's DH https://t.co/x2isvin87h #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah, that ain't happening.Can the @mets send Cabrera down to Vegas to work on mechanics? Do they have that option? @AnthonyDiComo @MarcCarig @goodfundiesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Maybe when he was 8.What exactly is scouting report on Wilmer? Did he ever have speed? @michaelgbaronBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anyway, Mets lead 1-0 because Braves could not make a throw to second base.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets