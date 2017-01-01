Video: Collins on Cespedes returning to the lineup

New York Mets
93 pitches for Gsellman as he begins the 7th.Beat Writer / Columnist
I am not a stat maven but got to believe Mets lead the sport in lineouts---just a hunchBeat Writer / Columnist
Luck Out Motte looking like Chico ReschHumor
Mets are 0-10 RISP this series.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Buster_ESPN: What was the best at-bat in the last 30 years? Eight choices: https://t.co/CAxpZ5cARj Gibby, Miggy, Freese, Alex Cora among them.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jason Motte just walked Gsellman who was trying to bunt. The Braves are trying to give the Mets this game apparently.Beat Writer / Columnist
