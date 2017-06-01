New York Mets

nj.com
22887122-standard

Mets fans attempt to barter with top prospect Amed Rosario

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 35s

... found an excuse to take the demands to a new level. Fans decided that if the Mets weren't going to bring Rosario up, they would try to bring Rosario to the Me ...

Tweets