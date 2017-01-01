New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Final Score: Mets 6, Braves 1-Welcome back Yo
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... rand slam in his return to the lineup. Robert Gsellman got the start for the Mets and had a fabulous outing in the first game of the doubleheader. He pitched ...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in his first game back as the Mets won Game 1 of their doubleheader vs. the Braves… https://t.co/dd0RwPwnjoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Reynolds optioned to Vegas for Matz's roster spot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @dakern74: Robert Gsellman is first Mets SP this year to go 6⅔+ scoreless on ≤ 3 hits. Five teams left that haven't done it (CHW, PHI, TB, TEX, TOR).Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes returned. He hit a grand slam. The Mets won a baseball game. Recap: https://t.co/I6jQO65Kx2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yoenis Cespedes smacks grand slam in first game back as @Mets beat the @Braves, 6-1 https://t.co/tqOmDSN52F -… https://t.co/Abh3k824EcNewspaper / Magazine
-
Yoenis Cespedes might not be able to run, but he didn't need to this time #mets https://t.co/vQM7uJjNqEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets