Rapid Reaction: Gsellman Shines, Cespedes Homers in Game 1 Victory
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 53s
... he eighth was an adventure. Fernando Salas started the eighth inning for the Mets and gave up a homer to Brandon Phillips immediately. Following an error by J ...
Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in his first game back as the Mets won Game 1 of their doubleheader vs. the Braves… https://t.co/dd0RwPwnjoBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Reynolds optioned to Vegas for Matz's roster spot.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @dakern74: Robert Gsellman is first Mets SP this year to go 6⅔+ scoreless on ≤ 3 hits. Five teams left that haven't done it (CHW, PHI, TB, TEX, TOR).Blogger / Podcaster
Yoenis Cespedes returned. He hit a grand slam. The Mets won a baseball game. Recap: https://t.co/I6jQO65Kx2Beat Writer / Columnist
Yoenis Cespedes smacks grand slam in first game back as @Mets beat the @Braves, 6-1 https://t.co/tqOmDSN52F -… https://t.co/Abh3k824EcNewspaper / Magazine
Yoenis Cespedes might not be able to run, but he didn't need to this time #mets https://t.co/vQM7uJjNqEBlogger / Podcaster
