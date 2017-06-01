New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-braves-sean-newcomb-061017.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Top prospect Sean Newcomb shows off arsenal, command in dominant debut

by: Zach Dillard Fox Sports 26s

... sky-high ceiling — his ability to consistently throw strikes — by attacking Mets hitters from the first pitch. “It was satisfying to watch. He was outstandin ...

Tweets