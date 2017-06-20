New York Mets

Fox Sports
201706101511547042055-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Smashing return: Cespedes hits slam, Mets beat Braves 6-1 (Jun 10, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... lost 10 of its last 14 road games. The Mets went up 2-0 in the eighth. Jackson hit Michael Conforto on the uniform with ...

Tweets