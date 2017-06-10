New York Mets

North Jersey
636327177375448044-aptopix-mets-braves-baseball-16017142

Cespedes and Gsellman lead Mets to win in first game of doubleheader

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 9s

... in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at SunTrust Park. The Mets (26-32) led 2-1 in the eighth thanks to 6 2/3 scoreless innings from Robert ...

Tweets