New York Mets

New York Post
Arr

The real meaning of Amed Rosario’s motto, a Mets stud born for this

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 16s

... year) to sign with a team, Cabrera set up a workout for Rosario in front of Mets bosses Chris Becerra and Paul DePodesta. Given Rosario’s busy playing schedu ...

Tweets