New York Mets

Mets Merized

Gsellman, Matz Lead Mets To Doubleheader Sweep

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... wed just six earned runs in his last 25 innings. But the real pick-me-up the Mets rotation needed came in the second leg of Saturday’s doubleheader as Matz ma ...

Tweets