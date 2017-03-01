New York Mets
Cardinals Claim Sean Gilmartin Off Waivers
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 11s
... Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Gilmartin, 27, appeared in just two games for the Mets in 2017, pitching to a 13.50 ERA. Since debuting with the team in 2015, the ...
Wilmer Flores is super-quietly ranked 12th in the major leagues in batting average (min. 100 PA). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Mets sign Daniel Bard to minor league deal https://t.co/Oz8hJ52SJXBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Cardinals Claim Sean Gilmartin Off Waivers https://t.co/JUtcpRAtES #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Been some traffic on the basepaths against Lugo. But he’s surrendered just one run through 4. He’s at 51 pitches.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets starters this series: 22 2/3 innings, two runs.Beat Writer / Columnist
