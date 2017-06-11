New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Lugo3_1280_fddfz03o_ybnlofa3

Lugo spins stellar debut as Mets edge Braves

by: Mark Bowman and Jaylon Thompson MLB: Mets 2m

... d limited left-handed batters to a .212 batting average this season. But the Mets' left fielder drilled the game's first pitch into the left-center-field gap ...

Tweets