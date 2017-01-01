New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes trying new pregame routine in hopes of avoiding leg injuries | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 2m

... gth. Leg injuries have cropped up throughout Cespedes’ career, prompting the Mets to send him for tests to rule out any other underlying causes. None were fou ...

Tweets