New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10072492

The one where Wilmer Flores defies the fly ball revolution

by: Adam Kaufman Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 53s

... eed a reminder, this is what he looks like laboring around the bases: http://mets.locals.baseballprospectus.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2017/06/Flores-Out ...

Tweets