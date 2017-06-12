New York Mets

Mets Report John Delcos
I-1-1-300x212

Today’s Question: Which DeGrom Will We Get?

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 3m

... ill we get? (AP) In their last five starts – which does not include deGrom – Mets’ starters have given up three runs in 32.2 innings. In comparison, deGrom is ...

Tweets